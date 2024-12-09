Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees hike in revenues on compulsory health insurance contributions

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Compulsory medical insurance contribution revenues rose in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from January through November of the current year.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Tax Service shows that for the first 11 months of this year, receipts on unemployment insurance premiums increased by 11 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to more than 3.9 million manat ($2.2 million).

For this period, receipts on compulsory health insurance contributions increased by 16.7 percent compared to the same period of 2023 and amounted to 25.6 million manat ($15.05 million).