Azerbaijan seeing dip in production of gasoline and diesel

Economy Materials 10 February 2025 17:36 (UTC +04:00)
Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijan churned out approximately 1.25 million tons of car gasoline in 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that this represents a decrease of 243,000 tons, or 16.2 percent, compared to 2023 when the production reached about 1.49 million tons.

Additionally, Azerbaijan's diesel production took a nosedive, landing at roughly 2.06 million tons. This reflects a reduction of 315,000 tons, or 13.3 percent, compared to the 2.37 million tons of diesel produced in 2023.

