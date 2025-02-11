Azerbaijan oil soars in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field increased by $1.45 (1.9 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $77.87 per barrel, Trend reports.

The current week's average price for Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan stood at $76.51 per barrel, which is $1.39 or 1.85 percent higher than last week.

The URALS crude oil price averaged $1.36 (2.27 percent) higher than last week at $61.04 per barrel.

The Dated Brent benchmark oil price rose by $1.6 (2.14 percent) to $76.13 per barrel.

The official exchange rate as of February 11 is 1.7 AZN/1USD.

The average price of a barrel of oil in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 is calculated at $70.