Azerbaijan's Aghdam ferry restores operation after large-scale repairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The Aghdam ferry, owned by the Azerbaijani Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), has completed its dockyard repairs and is once again in operation, Trend reports via ASCO.

According to ASCO, the repairs were carried out at the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Plant.

"During the repair process, various tasks were undertaken, including welding work on the vessel's hull, maintenance of the automation systems and pipelines, and adjustments to the main engines and various pumps. The underwater and above-water parts of the ferry, as well as the car deck, were cleaned and repainted. Additionally, improvements were made to the crew’s living conditions in the cabins.

The Aghdam ferry was also equipped with modern explosion-proof portable VHF radios and a long-range radio navigation system. Furthermore, repair and restoration work was conducted on the ferry’s black box and command transmission system.

After all repairs were completed, the ferry resumed service. The Aghdam vessel has departed from the Alat port and is now heading toward Turkmenbashi port in Turkmenistan.

The Aghdam ferry is 154.3 meters long, 18.3 meters wide, and has a maximum speed of 12.5 knots," the information notes.