Azerbaijan sees decrease in nation's gold, silver outputs for 2024

11 February 2025
Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The output metrics for gold and silver produce in Azerbaijan experienced a downturn in the previous fiscal year.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistical Committee indicates that the production metrics for gold registered at 2,663 kg, while silver output reached 3,184 kg, reflecting a decrement of 97 kg (3.5 percent) and 521 kg (14 percent), respectively, in juxtaposition to the figures from 2023.

To note,in the year 2023, Azerbaijan achieved a production output of 2,660 kilograms of gold and 3,705 kilograms of silver.

