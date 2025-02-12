Kazakhstan, Tajikistan tightening screws with focus on regional stability

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 12. Tajikistan and Kazakhstan reaffirm their commitment to deepening comprehensive partnership with a focus on regional stability, as revealed during a meeting between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Trend reports.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, who arrived in Kazakhstan’s Astana for an official visit. In the meeting, the Kazakh President pointed out the silver lining in the development of relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan across a broad spectrum, highlighting the need to take the bull by the horns and further strengthen their strategic partnership.

In this context, Tokayev highlighted the signing of the Treaty on Allied Relations last year, marking a new milestone in the multifaceted and fruitful cooperation between Astana and Dushanbe.

“We highly value our friendly relations with Tajikistan, with which we have no unresolved issues. There are special feelings toward the fraternal Tajik people in Kazakhstan. Our countries have always supported each other, and today this is reflected in our desire to actively develop bilateral ties,” said the President.

Tokayev particularly emphasized the invaluable contribution of Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon to strengthening Kazakh-Tajik relations.

Muhriddin stressed that over the years of sovereign development, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have built mutually beneficial relations, which are steadily evolving in the spirit of friendship and alliance for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

“Tajikistan values the close fraternal ties with Kazakhstan. Your country is a very important partner for us, and there is full mutual understanding in all areas of bilateral cooperation. The past year was significant for our relations, which have now reached the level of alliance,” said the Minister.

The Tajik diplomat conveyed warm greetings from President Emomali Rahmon to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and confirmed Tajikistan’s commitment to further deepening comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan.

The interlocutors also discussed the progress of previously reached high-level agreements, with particular attention given to prospects for deepening cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, transit, digitalization, education, and culture.

Additionally, regional security, water-energy cooperation, and joint measures for ensuring sustainable development in Central Asia were discussed during the meeting.

To note, Sirojiddin Muhriddin is in Kazakhstan on a business visit and has previously met with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu.

The volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan reached $1.2 billion, increasing by 7 percent in 2024. They intend to boost the trade turnover to over $2 billion.

