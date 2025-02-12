QatarEnergy CEO calls for continued investment in oil, gas to ensure supply security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. At the India Energy Week 2025 in New Delhi, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President & CEO of QatarEnergy, emphasized the need for a realistic and balanced energy transition, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Ministerial Plenary Session, Al-Kaabi highlighted the importance of utilizing a diverse energy mix tailored to the unique economic, energy, and environmental needs of each country.

Addressing the global challenges of energy access, Al-Kaabi noted that over a billion people still lack basic power. He also pointed to the anticipated population growth, with an additional 1.5 to 2 billion people expected by 2050, along with the expanding global middle class. These factors are set to significantly increase global energy demand.

To meet these rising needs, Al-Kaabi stressed that a resilient energy future requires not only renewables but also continued reliance on oil, gas, and other energy sources. "We need more power, we need oil, we need gas, and we need more renewables to ensure a resilient energy mix for the long term. We need all resources on deck," he said.

The minister also underscored the importance of investment in the oil and gas sector to secure a stable energy supply and avoid price volatility due to supply disruptions. Al-Kaabi expressed concern that the demonization of energy producers does little to solve environmental issues or ensure affordable energy.

Al-Kaabi was joined in the panel by India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri; Tanzania's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Doto Mashaka Biteko; and the UK’s Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband. Together, they discussed the global energy transition and the need for strategic investments in the sector to address future energy demands.