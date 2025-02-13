Kazakhstan strengthens rail-based grain trade with Azerbaijan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 13. The preliminary data of Kazakhstan Railroads shows that from September through January in the 2024/2025 season, 266,000 tons of new crop grain were exported to Azerbaijan, which is 88 times more compared to the same period in 2023/2024, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Railways.

Over the same period, 1.8 million tons of grain were exported to Uzbekistan, which is 40 percent more than in the previous season. Exports to Tajikistan reached 724,000 tons (up 50 percent), China - 659,000 tons, Afghanistan - 217,000 tons (up 38 percent). Grain supplies to Iran increased significantly, growing 29 times to 576,000 tons.

Furthermore, Kazakhstan Railways announced that 3.2 million tons of flour will be transported in 2024, including 817,000 tons for domestic consumption and 2.4 million tons for export, reflecting a 3 percent growth. The main importers of Kazakhstani flour are Central Asian countries, China, Afghanistan, and others.

According to Kazakhstan Railroads' preliminary data for the period from September through January 2024/2025, 6.1 million tons of grain were transported, of which 1.3 million tons were shipped domestically and 4.8 million tons for export. The volume of exports increased by 47 percent.

To note, a total of 10.6 million tons of grain was transported in Kazakhstan in 2024, including 2.5 million tons for the domestic market and 8.1 million tons for export.