Eni, Renault Group partner to drive decarbonization in transport sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Eni and Renault Group have announced a new partnership aimed at advancing the decarbonization of the transport sector, Trend reports.

The agreement will explore collaboration in electric mobility infrastructure, smart mobility services, and energy supply solutions to support the transition to sustainable transport.

A key first step in the partnership will see Renault vehicles acquired by Enjoy, Eni's car-sharing service. Additionally, Eni is rejoining the FIA Formula 1 World Championship as the Official Energy and Fuel Partner for the BWT Alpine Formula One Team under a multi-year deal.

Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the combined technological leadership of both companies in promoting sustainable transport. Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo also welcomed the partnership, emphasizing the power of teamwork to drive innovation in mobility.

Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor for BWT Alpine, shared excitement over Eni's return to Formula 1, noting the shared commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability.

Eni’s branding will appear on the BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team’s A525 car, race overalls, and driver helmets, with further engagement at select races during the 2025 season. The collaboration will also focus on evaluating innovations in fuel technologies and bio-gasoline development for motorsport.