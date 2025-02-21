Kazakhstan's state bodies to take closer look at budgets of certain regions and companies

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 21. Kazakhstan's state auditors will check the budgets of Astana, Almaty, and three regions, as well as Samruk-Kazyna, Kazatomprom, KEGOC, the National Bank, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, said Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan, Alikhan Smailov, during a meeting with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

During the meeting, President Tokayev instructed the Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber, Alikhan Smailov, to continue working on improving the state audit system. He emphasized the importance of implementing modern digital solutions to ensure effective control over the use of budget funds. A report on the results of the Supreme Audit Chamber's activities in 2024 and plans for the current period was presented to Tokayev.

Smailov noted that last year, 27 audit activities were conducted across 214 entities, covering financial resources totaling approximately 11 trillion tenge, or $22 billion. As a result, violations totaling 862 billion tenge, or $1.7 billion, were identified. Following the audits, 135 billion tenge, or $270 million, was returned to the budget, which is five times the amount of reimbursement for 2023. Systemic issues were identified in pricing for construction projects, financing for manufacturing industry projects, and subsidies for agriculture. To address the violations, the Supreme Audit Chamber sent recommendations to the government and instructions to the responsible state authorities.

"Alikhan Smailov reported that this year more than 40 audit activities are planned. By the order of the head of state, audits will be conducted on the budgets of the cities of Astana and Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Zhambyl regions, as well as the Samruk-Kazyna fund, the national company Kazatomprom, the Kazakhstan electricity grid management company (KEGOC), the National Bank, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations," the President of Kazakhstan’s press service stated.

The audits will cast a wide net, touching on fields like science, defense, law enforcement, sports, social security, and forestry.

To note, earlier, the Kazakhtsan’s Supreme Audit Chamber reported on the results of a state audit conducted in the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry, the Digital Government Support Center, the National Information Technologies JSC, the Innovation Technology Park, and Astana Hub. Financial violations totaling 1.1 billion tenge, or $2.2 million, were identified. Ineffective planning of budget funds and assets amounted to 2.2 billion tenge, or $4.4 million, and their inefficient use totaled 46.5 billion tenge, or $93 million.

