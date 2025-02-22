Baku Port sees sharp rise in container traffic in 2024 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Baku Port's total cargo turnover reached 7.6 million tons in 2024, with container transportation increasing by 73%, Baku Port Director-General Taleh Ziyadov said at the "New Routes, New Markets: Global Gateway and Potential Markets Along the Middle Corridor" conference held at the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce, Trend reports.

Ziyadov highlighted the port's recent achievements in cargo handling, infrastructure expansion, and sustainability initiatives. He noted that 310 block trains passed through the port in 2024, and 40 block trains had already arrived by January 2025.

These figures further reinforce Baku Port's position as a key center for intermodal transport, according to Ziyadov.

Additionally, Ziyadov shared the Azerbaijani government's plan to expand Baku Port, aiming to increase its annual cargo turnover capacity from 15 million tons to 25 million tons in the coming years, along with raising its container capacity to 500,000 TEUs in response to continued growth in cargo volumes.

He also mentioned a joint venture between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and China for the construction of a new Intermodal Cargo Terminal at the Alat terminal of Baku Port. This terminal is expected to improve cargo handling efficiency and enhance the Middle Corridor's role in global trade.

In terms of sustainability, Baku Port has launched a unique renewable energy project in collaboration with an international green energy company as part of COP29. The initiative includes the installation of a 5.4 MW solar photovoltaic system and an integrated Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), the first of its kind in Azerbaijan. This project will help Baku Port efficiently use solar energy and contribute to its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2035.

The conference underscored the strategic role of the Middle Corridor in Europe-Asia trade and highlighted Baku Port as a key transport hub with modern infrastructure for intermodal transport.

