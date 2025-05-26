North Kazakhstan launches highway repairs to Russian border

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s North region

The North Kazakhstan Region is rolling up its sleeves to fix a vital highway leading to the Russian border, aiming to cross the finish line by year-end. The project is set to hit the ground running by enhancing connectivity, giving logistics and tourism a shot in the arm, and paving the way for future upgrades to the Zhanazhol border crossing in 2025. Improvements will roll out like clockwork, featuring wider lanes, shiny new facilities, and state-of-the-art inspection systems.

