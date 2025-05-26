Azerbaijani Central Bank's assets in Australia and News Zealand decline

As of late 2024, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s assets in Australia and New Zealand totaled 37.3 million manat ($21.9 million). This marks a 25.7 percent decrease from 50.2 million manat ($29.5 million) at the end of the previous year. The assets during the reporting period were fully invested in debt securities.

