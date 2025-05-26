Kazakhstan, China join forces to streamline Middle Corridor border trade
Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakh and Chinese delegations inspected the “Nur Zholy” – “Khorgos” border crossing points and agreed to extend 24/7 operations until mid-2026. They planned to increase vehicle throughput, install new inspection complexes, and mutually recognize X-ray scans to speed up border crossing. Coordination meetings between customs services were also scheduled.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy