Kazakhstan, China join forces to streamline Middle Corridor border trade

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakh and Chinese delegations inspected the “Nur Zholy” – “Khorgos” border crossing points and agreed to extend 24/7 operations until mid-2026. They planned to increase vehicle throughput, install new inspection complexes, and mutually recognize X-ray scans to speed up border crossing. Coordination meetings between customs services were also scheduled.

