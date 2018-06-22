Azerbaijani Finance Ministry eyes to ensure access to its database for Chamber of Accounts

22 June 2018 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry intends to ensure access to its database for the Chamber of Accounts, Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said.

He made the remarks June 22 during the discussion of the draft amendments to the state budget for 2018 at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship.

Sharifov noted that the ministry positively assesses the role of the Chamber of Accounts in controlling the compilation and execution of Azerbaijan’s state budget.

“The Chamber of Accounts wants to receive the necessary information online,” the minister said. “In this regard, we intend to provide this structure with access to our e-database.”

