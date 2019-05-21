Azerbaijani Compulsory Insurance Bureau lifts restrictions on AzerInsurance

21 May 2019 20:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Compulsory Insurance Bureau lifted restrictions on the AzerInsurance State Insurance Commercial Company’s access to its information system on May 21, 2019, Trend reports referring to the bureau.

According to the decision of the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan (FIMSA), AzerInsurance has been allowed to enter the information system of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau.

The Compulsory Insurance Bureau of Azerbaijan on May 17, 2019 restricted access of AzerInsurance State Insurance Commercial Company to its information system.

The bureau noted that the restriction of AzerInsurance's access to the information system is related to the restriction of the license for rendering the services on compulsory third party liability insurance of vehicles by FIMSA due to AzerInsurance's violation of the laws "On Insurance Activities" and "On Compulsory Insurance" while concluding the contracts.

AzerInsurance has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1991. In January-March 2019, the company's fees amounted to 31.7 million manats, payments - 2.95 million manats.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on May 21)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan, Colombia to develop comprehensive co-op (PHOTO)
Politics 21 May 21:04
Sales of Belaruski company grow in Azerbaijan
Economy 21 May 20:41
UEFA Organizing Committee talks Arsenal FC player Mkhitaryan’s refusal to come to Baku
Society 21 May 20:27
Azerbaijani company increases imports of equipment for high-end greenhouse complexes
Economy 21 May 18:49
Value of expected syndicated loans from Azerbaijan’s Pasha Bank revealed
Economy 21 May 18:47
Azerbaijan to take part in PACE Bureau & Standing Committee meetings in Paris
Politics 21 May 18:37
Latest
Police fire tear gas to disperse crowds after Indonesia confirms president's re-election
Other News 01:29
Iraq sending teams to Tehran, Washington to try to calm tensions
World 00:33
Iran's Rouhani rejects talks with Washington
Iran 21 May 23:51
Oil steady as U.S.-Iran tensions support prices
Oil&Gas 21 May 22:18
Britain's May offers "new deal" to try to break Brexit deadlock
Europe 21 May 21:30
Azerbaijan, Colombia to develop comprehensive co-op (PHOTO)
Politics 21 May 21:04
Sales of Belaruski company grow in Azerbaijan
Economy 21 May 20:41
UEFA Organizing Committee talks Arsenal FC player Mkhitaryan’s refusal to come to Baku
Society 21 May 20:27
Dragon Oil discloses indicators of oil and gas project in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 21 May 19:18