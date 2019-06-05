Gold coin price in Iran up by 1,500% comparing to past ten years

5 June 2019 09:16 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
India is ready to further invest in Iranian Chabahar port development project
Economy 10:13
U.S. seeks Russian support on Iran at key Israel meeting
US 03:47
Iran, Turkey creating bilateral payment mechanism
Economy 4 June 17:36
Stable foreign exchange rate positively impacts Iran's stock market
Finance 4 June 16:20
Iran continues to impose tariffs on date exports
Economy 4 June 15:46
Iran temporarily bans flights in Tehran’s airspace
Iran 4 June 15:23
Latest
SOCAR increases revenues from oil and gas sale
Oil&Gas 10:47
Georgia sees 18% growth in number of tourists
Tourism 10:47
Trump prepared to talk to Iran but says always a chance of military action
Other News 10:29
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes exceeds supply
Finance 10:17
U.S. hydrocarbon gas liquids production up by 13%
Oil&Gas 10:15
India is ready to further invest in Iranian Chabahar port development project
Economy 10:13
Don't try our patience, North Korea tells U.S. a year after accord
Other News 09:56
Azerbaijan’s Bank Respublika sells part of its stake in insurance company
Economy 09:50
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 09:21