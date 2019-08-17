President of Uzbekistan to visit Turkmenistan

17 August 2019 09:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 17

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov discussed in Ashgabat on August 16 preparations of the visit of the head of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Turkmenistan, as well as the issue on resumption of flights between the two countries, Trend reports with reference to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

The ministry states that in the framework of the inter-MFA consultations, the ministers noted the proximity and coincidence of the positions of the two countries on all pressing issues of Uzbek-Turkmen relations, international and regional politics.

Special attention was paid to the restoration of the direct Tashkent-Ashgabat air route, the establishment of bus connections between the regional centers of the two countries, and the simplification of the procedure for mutual trips of citizens, read the message.

The parties considered the possibilities of further strengthening cooperation within the framework of regional and international organizations, in particular the UN and the OSCE. It was noted that the countries are actively working on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, and this has a positive effect on the economic and social stability of the two countries.

"During the negotiations, the parties stressed the need to expand cooperation in the field of water and land management. They also considered the possibility of exchanging visits at various levels to explore the two countries' potential in the field of engineering, education and tourism," the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

Following the political consultations, the parties signed a Cooperation Program between the ministries of foreign affairs of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan for 2020-2021.

