Timeframe for start of construction on Baku-Yalama railway section specified

15 November 2019 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan Railways to receive 8 freight locomotives from Alstom by end of 2019
Oil&Gas 28 October 19:20
Azerbaijan Railways company opens tender to select consulting company
Tenders 18 October 10:38
First container train leaves from Baku to Europe via BTK
Business 17 October 18:19
Baku-Ganja railway high-speed electric train route be extended to Aghstafa
Business 11 October 16:51
Azerbaijan railways to buy land for International North–South Transport Corridor
Business 27 September 14:03
Azerbaijan Railways, WB discuss co-op prospects and priorities (PHOTO)
Business 25 September 20:53
Latest
Attempt by Armenian lobby to disrupt event in Los Angeles synagogue fails (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:34
Azerbaijani company sees decrease in demand for furniture materials
Business 20:08
Ilham Aliyev receives president of US Congress of Christian Leaders (PHOTO)
Politics 20:02
Hub for health food, organic products launched in west Georgia
Finance 19:30
Georgian manufacturers invited to participate in Macfrut International Exhibition
Business 19:17
Monument to Azerbaijan’s National Hero Albert Agarunov opens in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 19:07
Georgia's experience rated as successful at European Community Networks Summit
ICT 18:59
Expert forecasts oil production at end of 2019
Oil&Gas 18:52
Turkmenistan exporting polymer products
Turkmenistan 18:48