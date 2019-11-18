Turkmenistan, Belarus to hold business forum in Minsk

18 November 2019 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 18

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

A meeting with the Belarus Ambassador Vyacheslav Beskosty took place at the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET), Trend reports with reference to UIET.

In particular, the issues of holding a forum of the two countries' business circles in Minsk in 2020 were discussed.

It was noted at the meeting that Turkmenistan is working to improve the regulatory framework, create large enterprises and implement important government orders.

The parties exchanged views on the development of business partnership. The meeting participants emphasized the existence of a solid potential for building up and diversifying productive ties in the fields of industry, agriculture, innovative technologies, in the creation of joint ventures and the implementation of large investment projects.

According to the meeting participants, the drivers of the growth in bilateral trade are supplies of Belarusian trucks, tractors and earthquake-resistant technologies, as well as textile products of Turkmenistan.

The mutual trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Belarus amounted to $32.2 million in 2018 compared to $65 million in 2017.

Belarus mainly supplies goods with high added value to Turkmenistan, namely, trucks, special vehicles, tractors, road construction machinery, medicines, wooden products and agricultural products.

The intergovernmental agreement on trade and economic cooperation between the countries was signed in 2014.

