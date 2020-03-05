Iranian currency rates for March 5

5 March 2020
Iranian currency rates for March 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 5, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,780 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 5

Iranian rial on March 4

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,065

53,802

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,930

43,885

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,433

4,440

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,531

4,531

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,260

6,271

1 Indian rupee

INR

572

574

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,318

137,191

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,236

27,233

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,140

39,104

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,404

5,407

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,355

31,453

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,455

26,357

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,746

2,732

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,893

6,872

1 Russian ruble

RUB

634

637

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,531

3,526

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,808

27,698

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,300

30,272

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,546

49,547

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,310

2,307

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

30

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,528

35,664

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,971

30,047

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,053

6,044

100 Thai baths

THB

133,414

133,815

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,083

10,028

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,451

35,409

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,780

46,863

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

11,049

11,051

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,054

15,055

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,963

2,969

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

554

552

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

18,767

18,889

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,757

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,956

83,024

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,989

11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 166,147 rials, and the price of $1 is 153,162 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 155,493 rials, and the price of $1 is 138,115 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 152,000-155,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 165,000-168,000 rials.

