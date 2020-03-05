Iranian currency rates for March 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 5, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,780 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 5 Iranian rial on March 4 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,065 53,802 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,930 43,885 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,433 4,440 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,531 4,531 1 Danish krone DKK 6,260 6,271 1 Indian rupee INR 572 574 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,318 137,191 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,236 27,233 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,140 39,104 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,404 5,407 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,355 31,453 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,455 26,357 1 South African rand ZAR 2,746 2,732 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,893 6,872 1 Russian ruble RUB 634 637 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,531 3,526 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,808 27,698 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,300 30,272 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,546 49,547 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,310 2,307 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,528 35,664 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,971 30,047 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,053 6,044 100 Thai baths THB 133,414 133,815 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,083 10,028 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,451 35,409 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,780 46,863 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,049 11,051 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,054 15,055 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,963 2,969 1 Afghan afghani AFN 554 552 1 Belarus ruble BYN 18,767 18,889 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,757 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,956 83,024 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 166,147 rials, and the price of $1 is 153,162 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 155,493 rials, and the price of $1 is 138,115 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 152,000-155,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 165,000-168,000 rials.