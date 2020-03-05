Iranian currency rates for March 5
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5
By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:
The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 5, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,780 rials.
|
Currency
|
Iranian rial on March 5
|
Iranian rial on March 4
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
54,065
|
53,802
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
43,930
|
43,885
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,433
|
4,440
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,531
|
4,531
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,260
|
6,271
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
572
|
574
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
137,318
|
137,191
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
27,236
|
27,233
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
39,140
|
39,104
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,404
|
5,407
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,233
|
109,233
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
31,355
|
31,453
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
26,455
|
26,357
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,746
|
2,732
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
6,893
|
6,872
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
634
|
637
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
3,531
|
3,526
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
82
|
82
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
27,808
|
27,698
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,703
|
111,704
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
30,300
|
30,272
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
49,546
|
49,547
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
2,310
|
2,307
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
31
|
30
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
35,528
|
35,664
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
29,971
|
30,047
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,053
|
6,044
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
133,414
|
133,815
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
10,083
|
10,028
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
35,451
|
35,409
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
46,780
|
46,863
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
11,049
|
11,051
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
15,054
|
15,055
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,963
|
2,969
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
554
|
552
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
18,767
|
18,889
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,757
|
24,758
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
82,956
|
83,024
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
4,333
|
4,333
|
1 Venezuelan bolivar
|
VEF
|
4,206
|
4,206
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
11,989
|
11,967
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 166,147 rials, and the price of $1 is 153,162 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 155,493 rials, and the price of $1 is 138,115 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 152,000-155,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 165,000-168,000 rials.