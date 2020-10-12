Kazakhstan allocates funding for anti-crisis measures in ecology sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Trend:

Almost 40 billion tenge was allocated in Kazakhstan for anti-crisis measures in the ecology field in 2020, Trend reports via Kazakh media outlets.

A lion’s share of the amount belongs to solving problems related to water.

According to the information of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Nature Resources, due to additionally allocated 39.2 billion tenge, funding will grow up to 125.7 billion tenge.

Improvement of irrigation and drainage systems is financed mostly from anti-crisis funds.

About 7,2 billion tenge will be directed to the reconstruction of water facilities according to the "Employment Roadmap for 2020-2021".

There are five projects in total, including projects on construction (1.9 billion tenge), reconstruction (2.3 billion tenge), site relocation (1.7 billion tenge), as well as reconstruction and modernization of the Zhidelinsky reservoir, reconstruction of the Aitikensky hydroelectric site (700 million tenge), etc.

In total, 204.2 million tenge was allocated for management, security and developing of forest resourses and fauna.