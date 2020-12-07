Iran`s Rouhani defends the next Iranian year`s budget bill

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 7

Trend:

The budget bill for the Iranian parliament has been formulated with a realistic view, and considering the support for the low-income families, compensating for inflation and providing basic goods and raw materials for production, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The next Iranian year`s budget bill (starts on March 21, 2021) contains clear messages about the economic situation of the country for the next year,” Rouhani said at the government's economic coordination headquarters meeting.

“The next year's budget bill (starts on March 21, 2021) contain supporting the low-income groups by considering targeted livelihood support packages, compensating for inflation in the wages of employees, providing basic goods, providing raw materials for factories and accelerating the development of the country's infrastructure,” he said.



Vice President for Parliamentary Affairs Hosseinali Amiri submitted the budget bill for the next fiscal year (March 2021-22) to the parliament on Wednesday.

Unlike previous years, Hassan Rouhani did not show up at the parliament for the budget day upon the advice of the National Coronavirus Headquarters.

In the next fiscal year (starting March 21, 2021), the operating budget (including revenues derived mainly from taxation and exports at the disposal of the government) has been projected to stand at 8,413 trillion rials ($33.65 billion at the market exchange rate of 250,000 rials per US dollar).

Add to this, 884 trillion rials ($3.53 billion) were earmarked for ministries and governmental institutions, which take the total sum of the general budget to 9,298 trillion rials ($37.19 billion).