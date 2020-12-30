Turkmenistan releases data on international relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30

Turkmenistan maintains diplomatic relations with 149 countries of the world and is a member of about 50 international organizations, said Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

He noted that 40 diplomatic missions and consulates of Turkmenistan operate abroad.

Some 46 diplomatic missions and consulates of foreign states and representative offices of international organizations are accredited in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan is a party to 161 international conventions and treaties.

At the same time, Turkmenistan consistently strengthens relations with neighboring states, among which the countries of Central Asia and the Caspian region are particularly noted.

The close cooperation is developing with the states of the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. Comprehensive partnership with the countries of the European and American continents is also an important direction of Turkmenistan's foreign policy. Recently, work has been carried out to expand the fruitful dialogue with African States.

The president said that the priority directions of Turkmenistan's foreign policy are maximum assistance in ensuring universal peace, stability and security, consistent implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, strengthening good-neighborly relations and cooperation in the region and beyond, creating favorable conditions for the implementation of disarmament processes, resolving existing conflicts and contradictions by peaceful political means, and ensuring energy security.

