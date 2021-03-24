Turkmenistan preparing to launch second national satellite

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan is preparing to launch the second Türkmen Älem 52°E national satellite, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The need for training was stated by the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The president noted that in order to ensure the further harmonious development of the national economy of Turkmenistan, it is necessary to use satellite communication systems at full capacity, which provide new communication opportunities.

It was earlier reported that it was planned to allocate about 1.3 billion Turkmen manat ($371.4 million) for the development of the space sphere in Turkmenistan for 2018-2024.

It is expected that the satellite will be used with the aim of the development of all sectors of the national economy and will allow obtaining data on hard-to-reach, high-speed and other objects.

In the energy sector, it will be possible to create electronic maps of power lines and transformer substations, collect, process and store the received data, as well as monitor the technical condition of the objects.

Remote sensing will also allow environmental monitoring of oil fields, pipeline corridors and oil refineries, including the identification of oil spills and controlling the activities of oil and gas companies.

Using the satellite, it will be possible to regularly receive images of individual regions, determine the area of arable land and pastures, as well as obtain information on the land condition.

Satellite images will increase the effectiveness of monitoring the progress of work on new buildings, laying new and reconstructing the existing highways of the transport infrastructure, the ecological state of not only land but also the Caspian sea shelf, local experts said.

In 2015, Turkmen Alem 520E, the first Turkmen telecommunication satellite, was launched from Cape Canaveral (Florida, US).

The project was implemented by the French Thales Alenia Space.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva