Georgia records increase in volume of budget after adjustments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The report on the execution of the budget of Georgia for 7 months of 2021 shows that this year the state budget received 95.7 million lari ($30.7 million) from privatization, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

In total, this year the government plans to receive 350 million lari ($112.6 million) from privatization. Accordingly, in the remaining months, the government expects to receive more than 250 million lari ($80.4 million) from privatization.

In the draft budget for 2021, the revenues to be received from privatization were determined at 150 million lari ($48.2 million). However, taking into account the adjusted budget in July, its volume was increased by 200 million lari ($64.3 million).

Total 18 million lari ($5.7 million) was received from the sale of land, and 77.8 million lari ($25 million) was received from the sale of other assets.

In parallel, the government launched a new wave of privatization. In August, the Ministry of Economy put up for sale real estate for an additional 90 million lari ($28.9 million).

