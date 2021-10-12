Hungary seeking strategic partnership with Uzbekistan - ministry tells Trend (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Within the framework of the "Eastern Opening" policy, Hungary considers Uzbekistan an important partner in the Central Asian region, representative of Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade told Trend.

"Our commitment to strengthen the bilateral relations is illustrated by frequent high-level visits and regular sessions of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation. Our ties have been even further strengthened, by elevating the relationship between Budapest and Tashkent to the level of strategic partnership", the Ministry stated.

According to the Ministry, the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade seeks to establish multifaceted and intensive relations with Uzbekistan in all areas, with an enhanced focus on economic and trade cooperation.

In 2020 Hungarian export to Uzbekistan increased by 37 percent compared to 2019. In the first half of this year exports from Uzbekistan to Hungary increased by 9 percent, compared to 2020.

The ministry also said that Hungary is a reliable buyer of Uzbek products.

"In the first six months of 2021, Hungary's main import products from Uzbekistan were plastic raw materials, telecommunications equipment, sound recording, reproducing apparatus and textile products," said the ministry. "Hungary would like to further expand the list of Uzbek imported products with fabric and textile products, long-lasting fruits and fertilizers", the ministry said.

"Hungary is pleased that there is a serious Uzbek interest in participating in the Hungarian Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program, which covers the complete higher education of 100 Uzbek students every year in Hungarian Universities funded by the Government of Hungary," the Ministry added.

"We are delighted that Uzbekistan joined the Turkic Council in 2019. Uzbekistan’s Turkic Council project manager was the first who took advantage of the full Hungarian funding and started his work at the Turkic Council Representation Office in Budapest", the Ministry said.

In accordance with the Ministry, the spectrum of mutual cooperation will expand, covering many areas, from nurturing common cultural heritage of Hungary and Uzbekistan to scientific, economic and business cooperation.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri