Kazakhstan unveils foreign trade structure with EAEU countries for 11M2021

Business 26 January 2022 00:01 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan unveils foreign trade structure with EAEU countries for 11M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The value of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and other countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) amounted to $23.4 billion from January through November 2021, which is 28.4 percent more compared to the same period of 2020, Trend reports with reference to the data of Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

Some $6.9 billion of the figure account for export (an increase of 35.3 percent), whereas $16.5 billion accounts for import (an increase of 25.7 percent).

Russia leads by the value of trade turnover with Kazakhstan in the structure of total trade turnover with EAEU countries (92.9 percent in the total share). Some 3.7 percent account for Kyrgyzstan and 3.3 percent account for Belarus.

Some 10.6 percent of the import volume accounts for mineral products, 26.6 percent of the total import machinery, equipment, vehicles, and tools category, while 16.1 percent accounts for metals and metal goods, 15.2 percent accounts for products of chemical and related industries.

Furthermore, 15.7 percent of the import account for products of animal and vegetable origin, including prepared food items. Lastly, 15.2 percent account for other imports.

In turn, a major part of the export structure (36.4 percent) accounts for mineral products.

Furthermore, 31.8 percent account for metals and articles of them, 12.9 percent account for products of chemical and related industries, 9 percent account for products of animal and vegetable origin, including prepared food items, 7.7 percent account for machinery, equipment, vehicles, and tools, and 2.2 percent account for other goods and products.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan discloses annual turnover growth of E-PUL payment system for 2021
Azerbaijan discloses annual turnover growth of E-PUL payment system for 2021
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan’s ICT sector
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan’s ICT sector
Cost of manufactured computers up in Azerbaijan
Cost of manufactured computers up in Azerbaijan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
White House says Biden is open to engaging with Putin but no talks are planned US 00:26
Kazakhstan unveils foreign trade structure with EAEU countries for 11M2021 Business 00:01
Israel's president says to make "historic visit" to UAE Israel 25 January 23:37
Uzbekistan sets up government commission to study major power outage Uzbekistan 25 January 23:01
IMF downgrades 2022 global growth forecast to 4.4 pct amid Omicron surge Finance 25 January 22:54
Turkey starts giving Turkovac as booster shot to BioNTech recipients Turkey 25 January 22:26
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss prospects for development of military cooperation (PHOTO) Politics 25 January 22:00
Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Iran (PHOTO) Politics 25 January 21:50
Pfizer, BioNTech start clinical trial of Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine Other News 25 January 21:28
Number of infections with Omicron COVID-19 strain keeps growing in Azerbaijan Society 25 January 21:15
Azerbaijan's servicemen honor memory of martyrs in Dashalty village of liberated Shusha - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 25 January 20:57
Embassy of India in Baku celebrates National Tourism Day as part of 73rd Republic Day of India and 75 years of India’s Independence (PHOTO) Other News 25 January 20:00
Bridge construction over Astarachay River to be funded by Iran and Azerbaijan - Iranian minister Economy 25 January 19:30
Iran's foreign trade increases Business 25 January 19:29
New bridge construction over Astarachay River to promote freight traffic growth Economy 25 January 19:17
Hopefully, number of Azerbaijani tourists to India increases - ambassador (PHOTO) Society 25 January 19:03
Central Bank of Azerbaijan, SOFAZ hold foreign currency auction Finance 25 January 18:37
Natural gas, coal prices to remain high in coming months Oil&Gas 25 January 18:29
Foundation stone laid for monument to Uzeyir Hajibeyov in St. Petersburg Politics 25 January 18:24
Turkmenistan boosts trade with Kazakhstan over 11M2021 Business 25 January 18:24
Tajikistan ratifies railway transport agreement with Turkmenistan Transport 25 January 18:24
Price indexes of financial, industrial sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 25 January 18:14
Russia’s Kamaz-Leasing company opens representative office in Azerbaijan Economy 25 January 18:12
Supply of electricity all across Kazakhstan completely resumed - gov't Oil&Gas 25 January 18:12
Azerbaijan's Azer Turk Bank discloses volume of public deposits for 2021 Finance 25 January 18:05
Azerbaijani commandos hold training exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 25 January 18:02
Uzbekistan sees increase in volume of cotton fiber produced Uzbekistan 25 January 17:46
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 25 January 17:40
Azerbaijan's Alat port receives first container train from Uzbekistan Business 25 January 17:39
Iran's minister of industry confirms low quality of domestic cars Business 25 January 17:38
Azerbaijan confirms 2,468 more COVID-19 cases, 5,197 recoveries Society 25 January 17:35
Foundation of new road bridge across Astarachay River laid between Iran and Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 25 January 17:33
Big rise in prices negatively affects Kazakh economy - National Bank Business 25 January 17:31
World Bank Lauds India's Covid Vaccination efforts but says reaching next billion 'could be challenging' Other News 25 January 17:31
Azerbaijan names vaccines delivered under COVAX initiative in 2021 Society 25 January 17:29
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to auction its short-term notes Finance 25 January 17:28
Uzbekistan restores electricity supply in number of its regions Uzbekistan 25 January 17:28
Missing World War II aircraft found in India after 77 years Other News 25 January 17:27
Iran approves creation of national cryptocurrency Finance 25 January 17:18
Navy holds high level meeting on creation of Maritime Theatre Command Arab World 25 January 17:11
Azerbaijan's Azer Turk Bank announces net profit for 2021 Finance 25 January 17:10
Food-processing enterprises may be built on Azerbaijan's liberated lands - deputy minister Economy 25 January 17:09
Turkey records increase in export of ready-made clothing to Azerbaijan Turkey 25 January 17:05
Turkey’s export of steel to Azerbaijan up Turkey 25 January 17:04
Azerbaijan sees rise in domestic money supply for 2021 Finance 25 January 17:03
India Inc proposes additional 1% CSR levy for booster shots Other News 25 January 17:02
Azerbaijan to get another batch of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in 2022 Society 25 January 17:02
Women interested in creating business on Azerbaijani liberated lands - agency Economy 25 January 17:01
Construction costs in Georgia's Tbilisi increase Georgia 25 January 17:00
Azerbaijan, WB discuss ways to use wind energy potential of Caspian Sea (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 25 January 16:51
Turkmengaz opens tender to buy plant equipment Tenders 25 January 16:45
Azerbaijan Children Hotline released its report for 2021 (PHOTO) Economy 25 January 16:38
European Commission to support agriculture reform, transition to green economy in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 25 January 16:32
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev calls President of Ukraine Politics 25 January 16:25
SOCAR Turkey talks on integration of innovation solutions at STAR Refinery Oil&Gas 25 January 16:12
Pfizer and BioNTech launch trial of Omicron-targeted COVID vaccine US 25 January 16:11
French Lagazetteaz.fr online newspaper renews interface (PHOTO) Society 25 January 16:07
Timing of Azerbaijan-Iran intergovernmental commission's next meeting revealed Economy 25 January 16:06
Demarcation of Armenia-Azerbaijan border to make sure no armed incidents happen - ex-CSTO Sec-Gen Politics 25 January 16:03
Head of Development Bank of Kazakhstan dismissed Kazakhstan 25 January 15:49
All Baku-Istanbul and Istanbul-Baku flights of AZAL postponed Society 25 January 15:47
J&J expects up to $3.5 bln in COVID vaccine sales this year US 25 January 15:38
Iran to contribute to reconstruction of liberated territories of Azerbaijan - Iranian minister Business 25 January 15:23
SOCAR AQS, Iraq's IDC mull opportunities for co-op in drilling Oil&Gas 25 January 15:17
Azerbaijan names timeframe of commissioning new bridge on border with Iran Economy 25 January 15:17
Iran aiming to boost exports of fish products to South East Asian countries Business 25 January 14:58
I do hope that post-war period will open new opportunities for whole region - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 January 14:54
Iranian company may become resident of industrial park in Azerbaijan - deputy PM Economy 25 January 14:53
Abu Dhabi's Chimera closes second venture capital fund at $10 bln Arab World 25 January 14:49
Confident that Iranian companies will begin to work actively in liberated lands in near future - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 January 14:46
Positive trend noted in enhancement of tax administration in Azerbaijan – minister Economy 25 January 14:35
Georgia's giant auto dealer expanding South-West, opens branches in Ukraine, UAE Georgia 25 January 14:33
Istanbul's third airport suspends its work until January 26 - Turkish Airlines Economy 25 January 14:28
Azerbaijan Army’s Engineering Troops continue activities on clearing roads of snow - MoD (VIDEO) Politics 25 January 14:27
Turkmen tomatoes gaining share in foreign markets Business 25 January 14:25
Russia records over 67,800 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours Russia 25 January 14:14
Azerbaijan completing work on first "smart village" in Zangilan district Economy 25 January 13:55
Azerbaijan, Iran may simplify border crossing procedure - minister Economy 25 January 13:52
Azerbaijan talks results of flour, bread price monitorings Economy 25 January 13:50
Azerbaijan, Iran sign protocol on construction of new bridge over Astarachay River (PHOTO) Transport 25 January 13:49
New bridge over Astrachay River on Azerbaijan-Iran border to be built Transport 25 January 13:43
‘Nar’ takes the title of Azerbaijan champion (PHOTO) Economy 25 January 13:32
SOCAR Turkey names new target markets for Petkim’s products Oil&Gas 25 January 13:31
Turkey reports rise in leather exports to Azerbaijan for 2021 Turkey 25 January 13:16
SOCAR Turkey working on improving STAR-Petkim integration Oil&Gas 25 January 13:08
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company turns on all "North-East-South of Kazakhstan" transmission lines Oil&Gas 25 January 13:04
Uzbekistan resumes operation of its airports Uzbekistan 25 January 13:03
Karabakh to become most beautiful region of Azerbaijan soon – deputy PM Economy 25 January 13:00
President Ilham Aliyev presents Istiglal Order to Chairperson of Organization of Veterans of War, Labor and Armed Forces of Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 25 January 12:55
Uzbekistan begins to restore electricity supply following power outages Uzbekistan 25 January 12:47
Turkmen agriculture ministry opens tender for supplier selection Tenders 25 January 12:40
Turkey's chemical exports to Azerbaijan increase in 2021 Turkey 25 January 12:34
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds videoconference meeting with Iranian minister (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 25 January 12:22
Azerbaijani oil prices decline Economy 25 January 12:22
Israeli envoy recalls key role of India in WW-I Other News 25 January 12:17
Kyrgyzstan gradually restoring energy system after power outage in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan 25 January 12:17
Uzbekistan accredits Russia's Gazprombank Uzbekistan 25 January 12:16
Credit Suisse's problems mount as lender warns on Q4 profit Europe 25 January 12:14
Israel mulls offering 4th COVID vaccine dose to all adults Israel 25 January 12:11
Azerbaijan commissions several customs posts in liberated areas Economy 25 January 12:10
All news