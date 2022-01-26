Kazakhstan unveils foreign trade structure with EAEU countries for 11M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26

The value of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and other countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) amounted to $23.4 billion from January through November 2021, which is 28.4 percent more compared to the same period of 2020, Trend reports with reference to the data of Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

Some $6.9 billion of the figure account for export (an increase of 35.3 percent), whereas $16.5 billion accounts for import (an increase of 25.7 percent).

Russia leads by the value of trade turnover with Kazakhstan in the structure of total trade turnover with EAEU countries (92.9 percent in the total share). Some 3.7 percent account for Kyrgyzstan and 3.3 percent account for Belarus.

Some 10.6 percent of the import volume accounts for mineral products, 26.6 percent of the total import machinery, equipment, vehicles, and tools category, while 16.1 percent accounts for metals and metal goods, 15.2 percent accounts for products of chemical and related industries.

Furthermore, 15.7 percent of the import account for products of animal and vegetable origin, including prepared food items. Lastly, 15.2 percent account for other imports.

In turn, a major part of the export structure (36.4 percent) accounts for mineral products.

Furthermore, 31.8 percent account for metals and articles of them, 12.9 percent account for products of chemical and related industries, 9 percent account for products of animal and vegetable origin, including prepared food items, 7.7 percent account for machinery, equipment, vehicles, and tools, and 2.2 percent account for other goods and products.

