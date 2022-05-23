Kazakhstan, Iran note positive dynamics of increasing mutual trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. A good dynamics of increasing trade between Kazakhstan and Iran has been recorded in recent years, Trend reports via the press service of Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.

According to the press service, this issue was discussed during meeting of Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov with the First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber.

At the same time, the parties noted significant potential remaining even despite the existing international restrictions on trade with Iran. For example, in the food industry, the Kazakh side expressed readiness to increase the export of grain, confectionery and flour products, meat and products from it, as well as other products of animal origin. Besides, a demand for Iranian fruits and vegetables in Kazakhstan was pointed out.

The parties also discussed issues of expanding cooperation in the field of industrial cooperation, noting great opportunities for the implementation of joint projects in the field of agricultural processing, including projects for the processing of agricultural raw materials.

With the participation of Iranian investors, projects on the construction of meat and oilseed processing plants, a plant on the assembly of grain harvesters and others have been successfully implemented in Kazakhstan.

The Iranian side noted that the exchange of trade missions, exhibitions of products and achievements will be an incentive for expanding cooperation between the private sector and businessmen of the two countries.