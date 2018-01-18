SOCAR fulfills drilling plan for 2017

18 January 2018 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Category news
Petkim - most exporting company of Turkey’s Aegean region
Oil&Gas 18 January 20:45
OPEC oil output up by 42,000 b/d
Oil&Gas 18 January 17:18
SOCAR-AQS drilling new well at Bulla Deniz gas field
Oil&Gas 18 January 17:00
Uzbek bank to finance construction of two HPPs
Oil&Gas 18 January 16:51
OPEC revises up 2018 world oil demand forecasts
Oil&Gas 18 January 16:45
Transit oil transportation via BTC pipeline up in 2017
Oil&Gas 18 January 16:25
OPEC reveals forecasts for oil output in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 18 January 16:24
Azerbaijan increases gas transportation from Shah Deniz field
Oil&Gas 18 January 16:19
Iran petrochemical sector's performance
Business 18 January 15:00
SOCAR announces time of awarding second contract on Baku Refinery
Oil&Gas 18 January 14:57
Deadline for selection of owner’s engineer for IGB extended
Oil&Gas 18 January 13:12
SOCAR transfers to state budget increase
Oil&Gas 18 January 13:09
Investments in Azerbaijan’s oil & gas sector down
Oil&Gas 18 January 12:46
Electricity generation down in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 18 January 12:30
Oil stable on threats of rebel attacks in Nigeria, falling U.S. crude stocks
Oil&Gas 18 January 12:26
OPEC basket price down
Oil&Gas 18 January 12:23
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 18 January 11:29
SOCAR specifies oil exports volume through Russia
Oil&Gas 18 January 11:02