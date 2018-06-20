“I am proud to be BHOS graduate”

Interview with student who left 7,500 rivals behind

– What can you tell about yourself?

– My name is Emiliya Mammadova. I am Petroleum Engineering student of Baku Higher Oil School and I will graduate from BHOS this summer. Currently I am working as “LEAD” program engineer in Azerbaijan branch of Baker Hughes, one of the world’s largest oil field services companies.

– How does it feel to be the BHOS graduate?

– When I was looking for a higher educational institution, education in English language, high quality of education and dual diploma program were the main reasons for choosing BHOS. Now I do realize that these five years were not only about study, as the Higher School became my family. Of course, I received good education, but I also gained very important communication skills and understanding of importance of a teamwork. Moreover, I also learned a lot about rules and procedures. The Higher School is well known for strict rules and regulations applied here. To be frank, initially I did not like them, but then I realized their importance. Now, when we start working for large companies, we do not face any problems when we have to follow their policies and procedures, as we are well accustomed to them! That is why I am saying that I feel proud of being the BHOS graduate.

– How it happened that you left 7.500 other candidates behind and became an employee of Baker Hughes?

– Baker Hughes has developed a “LEAD” program aimed at the training of future leaders and managers. I learned about this initiative from social networks and sent my application immediately. There were five stages of online tests, including psychological and logical tests. Then I had two interviews, after which I passed to the semi-final stage.

It was a very difficult contest and the competition was very strong. The good news was that I was selected for the final stage. I can hardly describe my feelings, but I was very happy. The final competition was held in Russia, in Tyumen city. There were participants from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia, and many of them were professional engineers. The final lasted about 24 hours, and I was very tired. However, my efforts were not in vain. I received a job offer to join the company as a leading specialist!

– Whom would you thank for contribution towards your success?

– First of all, I would like to thank my mother, who is the most important person in my life. She always supports me, and my success including high score at the entrance exams shall be shared with her. Of course, I am very grateful to all my teachers, both at the secondary school and at BHOS. Each of them greatly contributed to my education and personal growth. As I said, study at the Higher School goes beyond education, as it is a school of life. My special thanks go to the rector Elmar Gasimov. I see him not just the BHOS rector. For me, he is a head of our big Higher School’s family.

– In your view, what does success depend on? Is it just sheer luck or something else?

– Luckiness is important, but not all the time. I never rely on the fortune only. People shall build their future themselves and rely on their own strength. To achieve your goals, you need to have knowledge, experience, communications skills, and understanding of international standards. You also shall be an ambitious and a goal-oriented person.

– Are you going to continue your education?

– Currently, my focus is primarily on my professional career. I may continue my education through distant learning system.

– What are your plans for the future?

– As said, my new job is most important for me at the moment. I need to enhance my professional knowledge and further develop my practical skills to be successful in my career. I also want to honorably represent our country and our Higher School wherever I may be living and working.

– What advice would you offer to prospective students?

– I would recommend them to consider the conditions and opportunities offered by BHOS. You need to envision your future and your place in the future. You also need to define your objectives. I am confident that the Baku Higher Oil School can provide everything students may need. I wish them every success, but let me repeat that they shall not rely on their luck only. You need to work hard to succeed!

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news