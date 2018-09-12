Rosgeo JSC, SOCAR in talks over carrying out seismic survey

12 September 2018 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Russia’s Rosgeo JSC and Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR are in talks regarding carrying out seismic survey, Director General of Rosgeo JSC Roman Panov said in an interview with TASS news agency.

“Our colleagues have a need for a 3D seismic survey in Azerbaijan, and we held several rounds of talks on this topic,” he said.

Panov noted that various models are being considered, up to the creation of a joint venture, which would implement such work in the interests of the customer.

“We believe that by the end of the year already at the level of the company’s managers we will agree on a model that would be acceptable both for us and SOCAR,” he said.

Presently, SOCAR is the only producer of oil products in Azerbaijan, and operates more than 370 gas (petrol) filling stations in Switzerland, Georgia, Romania and Ukraine. SOCAR is also a co-owner of Petkim, Turkey's biggest petrochemical complex, and other assets in Turkey.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

