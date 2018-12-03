Afghanistan, UAE buy oil products in Turkmenistan

3 December 2018 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Minister: Trump asks Pakistan PM for help with Afghan peace talks
US 14:25
Uzbekistan up 4 spots in Passport Index 2018
Economy 09:20
Surkhan – Puli-Khumri power line may become part of CASA-1000
Oil&Gas 1 December 12:04
Uzbekistan eyes to build new railway corridor in Afghanistan
Economy 1 December 10:40
OSCE consulting Turkmenistan and Afghanistan in border security
Turkmenistan 30 November 13:32
Turkmenistan preparing to participate in World Expo 2020
Turkmenistan 29 November 14:17
Latest
Rubber, plastic products output to increase in Azerbaijan
Economy 16:46
Trump says China agreed to reduce tariffs on US car imports
US 16:35
Iran Customs Administration talks deadline of rice import ban
Business 16:34
USAID mission director opens feed-grinding centers in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy (PHOTO)
Business 16:34
Kremlin explains Putin’s ‘hearty handshake’ with Saudi Arabia's prince
Russia 16:29
UK hedge fund gets controlling interest in Uzbek leasing company (Exclusive)
Economy 16:22
Kazakh Tsesnabank needs time to restore funding base stability - S&P
Finance 16:18
Media: Turkey planning to create naval base in Northern Cyprus
Turkey 16:16
Netanyahu, U.S. secretary of state Pompeo to meet Monday in Brussels
Israel 16:15