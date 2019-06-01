Azerbaijani oil prices down

1 June 2019 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields amounted to $67.09 per barrel at Italian port of Augusta on May 31, which is $2.66 less than on May 30, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend on June 1.

On May 31, the AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $66.34 per barrel, or $2.61 less than the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO with shipment from port was $63.69 per barrel on May 31, or $2.58 less than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $65.61 on May 31, or $2.55 less than the previous price.

($1=1.7 AZN on June 1)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan earns more on export of satellite services
Economy 15:08
President Andrzej Duda invited Polish companies to work in Alat Free Economic Zone
Business 14:51
Azerbaijan’s President: I believe that in coming years we will be producing energy resources from new fields
Politics 14:49
Tax breaks for Azerbaijani businesses to be extended for 3 years
Economy 14:49
Profits of Azerbaijan’s Ganja Instrument-Making Plant down by over 40%
Economy 13:20
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 13:18
Latest
Ilham Aliyev: Oil and gas produced from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli fields will serve Azerbaijani people and state for many years to come
Politics 15:16
President Aliyev: Energy security issues are issues of national security of countries
Politics 15:13
Azerbaijan earns more on export of satellite services
Economy 15:08
First plant based on Chinese technology to be built in Kazakhstan
Economy 15:08
Minister: Iran ready to provide path for energy transit for Tajikistan
Oil&Gas 14:54
European Commission: Completion of TANAP’s first phase strengthened Turkey’s role in fostering energy security in EU
Oil&Gas 14:54
President Andrzej Duda invited Polish companies to work in Alat Free Economic Zone
Business 14:51
Azerbaijan’s President: I believe that in coming years we will be producing energy resources from new fields
Politics 14:49
Tax breaks for Azerbaijani businesses to be extended for 3 years
Economy 14:49