Eni, Maire Tecnimont ink agreement to introduce new technology

10 June 2019 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Eni and NextChem, Maire Tecnimont's green chemistry subsidiary, have signed a partnership agreement to develop and implement a conversion technology, which uses high-temperature gasification to produce hydrogen and methanol from solid urban waste and non-recyclable plastic with minimal environmental impact, Trend reports citing Eni.

Reportedly, Eni and NextChem will assess the technical and financial impact of the new technology, which could be implemented at Eni's industrial sites in Italy.

“Eni has already expressed interest in evaluating the "Waste to Hydrogen" project at its bio-refinery in Porto Marghera, Venice, and carried out a feasibility study in collaboration with NextChem.

The agreement will position Eni as co-developer of NextChem's technology. It will also provide a tangible example of the circular economy: It reuses hundreds of thousands of tonnes of non-recyclable waste to produce chemical products and fuel.”

This will contribute to environmental sustainability at Eni's industrial sites, forming part of an increasingly integrated and efficient system designed to contain and reduce atmospheric emissions of CO², reads the message.

