Waste-based bioelectric power station to be built in Turkey

2 January 2020 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

It is planned to build a bioelectric power station operating on waste in Turkey, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

The power station will be built in the Bor district of Nigde province in the south-west of country.

Some 35 million Turkish lira ($5.8 million) will be allocated for the project, the capacity of the power plant will be 5.3 megawatts.

The project has not yet received a conclusion on environmental impact assessment (EIA).

Turkey plans to invest $1 billion to development of renewable energy sources, the ex-Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Berat Albayrak said.

The construction of new power plants will increase Turkey’s energy security, Albayrak said.

A new project for development of renewable energy sources will provide jobs for about 3,750 people, the minister said.

(1 USD = 5.9477 TRY on Dec. 28)

---

