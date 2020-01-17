SOCAR talks reclamation of land contaminated with oil

17 January 2020 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

Over the past ten years, Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has reclaimed 1,700 hectares of land contaminated with oil, Trend reports with reference to the company’s message.

Such facilities as the Baku Olympic Stadium, the Baku Higher Oil School, as well as an ecological park were built in the reclaimed territories, according to the report.

“The company's environmental goal is to clean up land contaminated with oil,” the report said.

SOCAR’s activity consists in the search, exploration and development of oil and gas fields in Azerbaijan. The company is also engaged in the production, processing and transportation of oil, gas and gas condensate, as well as the sale of oil and petrochemical products and gas in the domestic and foreign markets.

SOCAR has three production unions, one oil and gas processing plant, two trusts, one higher educational institution and other infrastructure.

