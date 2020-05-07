BASF is prepared to serve entire SOCAR group with its solutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

BASF company, based in Germany, is prepared to serve entire SOCAR group with its solutions, Tolga Baysinop, BASF Azerbaijan LLC, Managing Director told Trend.

"For refinery and petrochemical plants we also supply high quality raw materials to add value on customers final products. With this respect, we are prepared to serve entire SOCAR group, with our wide range of solutions and global experience," he said.

Baysinop pointed out that Azerbaijan has been a very important country for BASF with its rapidly growing potential and numerous business opportunities.

"BASF continues its activities in Azerbaijan since 2006. We have a very strong experience in this country that we had gained within many years starting from our construction chemicals business. Now, following the carve-out of Construction Chemicals business globally, we are moving on our path with BASF Azerbaijan LLC, serving to other critical sectors in the country which we also have deep knowledge about. These sectors are agriculture, oil & gas, petrochemicals, food & beverage and other chemical sectors including construction business in different fields," said the managing director.

Baysinop went on to add that BASF is closely monitoring Azerbaijani government’s actions for the development of agriculture and non-oil industries and focusing its efforts in this direction.

BASF portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions.

