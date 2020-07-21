WTL talks details of building delayed coking, tar-deasphalting complex in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Westport Trading Europe Limited (WTL) is building a complex of delayed coking and tar deasphalting in Turkmenistan, WTL told Trend.

The total cost of the complex would be 120 million euro, WTL said.

"The project is being implemented at an accelerated pace thanks to the optimization of the production process, effective organization of labor resources, use of modern technological equipment, along with well-coordinated work of the company's management and staff," the company's representative said.

In general, the project is at an early stage of development, WTL said.

The implementation of this project started at the end of 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in 2022. It will allow to produce up to 900,000 tons of products per year at the delayed coking unit (DCU) and up to 500,000 tons per year at the tar-deasphalting (SDA) unit.

The delayed coking unit is designed for processing tar, fuel oil and asphalt to get additional volumes of gas, gasoline, light and heavy gas oil and petroleum coke.

The tar deasphalting unit is used to extract paraffin-naphthene hydrocarbons – deasphalted oil – from tar for further production of oils and asphalt.

In addition, WTL won a tender in Turkmenistan for the turnkey construction of a new installation for crude oil atmospheric distillation with an electric desalting unit at the Seydi Oil Refinery of Turkmenistan.

During its activity, gaining experience and developing, WTL reorganized itself into a successful EPC Contractor (Engineering, procurement and construction), implementing turnkey projects for the oil refining industry.

In recent years, WTL has completed a number of projects for the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries , building and commissioning road Bitumen and Catalytic reforming plants at Seidinsky Oil Refinery.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva