Energy Charter welcomes work on energy transit under Chairmanship of Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Energy Charter welcomes the work on energy transit under the Chairmanship of Turkmenistan and will continue their work on transit issues with a view to supporting diversified energy sources and supply routes and secure reliable and sustainable energy transportation, the representative of Energy Charter told Trend.

The representative noted that Turkmenistan assumed the Chairmanship of the Energy Charter Conference In 2017. The Energy Charter Conference at its 28th Meeting held in Ashgabat on 28-29 November 2017 adopted the Ashgabat Energy Charter Declaration.

"Ashgabat Energy Charter Declaration states:

1) Emphasizing that the modernisation of the Energy Charter Process is key to ensuring that it fulfils its potential to strengthen long-term co-operation in the energy field and contribute to enhancing energy security;

2) Recalling also the resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly on "Reliable and Stable Transit of Energy and its Role in Ensuring Sustainable Development and International Cooperation" of 2008 and 2013, and welcoming Ashgabat International Energy Charter Forum entitled "Towards a Multilateral Framework Agreement on Transit of Energy Resources" which recognised importance of transit in global energy issues;

3) Adopt the Ashgabat Energy Charter Declaration," the representative noted.

In particular, the representative said about The Second Round of Negotiations on the Modernisation of the Energy Charter Treaty which began on September 8, 2020.

The Second Round of Negotiations on the Modernisation of the Energy Charter Treaty covered, among other topics: Definition of ‘transit’; Access to infrastructure (including denial of access and available capacities) and Definition and principles of tariff setting.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva