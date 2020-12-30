Enagas to take part in electrolysis plant project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.30

Spanish Enagas company will take part in the electrolysis plant project that will be operational in 2021, Trend reports citing the company.

Enagás and ACCIONA are moving forward with the Power to Green Hydrogen Mallorca industrial project, having acquired an electrolyser, the key component of the electrolysis plant that the partners plan to build and operate in order to produce renewable hydrogen to feed a pilot hydrogen ecosystem on the island of Mallorca. The other partners in the project are Instituto para la Diversificación y Ahorro de la Energía (IDAE), an agency of the Spanish government, and Cemex, which owns the site.

The electrolyser will be supplied by Hydrogenics, which is part of the Cummins Group. Hydrogenics is the world leader in the design and manufacture of electrolysers and fuel cells. The electrolyser will be capable of producing over 330 tons of green hydrogen per year, which will be used primarily as a direct energy source and, where this is not possible, will be injected into the natural gas grid to reduce the CO2 emissions produced by users of the latter fuel.

Enagás, ACCIONA, IDAE and Cemex have adopted an ambitious timetable for the project with a view to the plant becoming operational in 2021. The developers are currently obtaining the permits required to build the electrolysis plant and the two photovoltaic plants that will drive it, to be located in Petra and Lloseta, as well as a green hydrogen filling station in Palma de Mallorca. Construction is scheduled to begin in July 2021.

