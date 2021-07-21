Azerbaijan reveals latest oil prices

Oil&Gas 21 July 2021 11:17 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals latest oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by 1 cent on July 20 compared to the previous price, settling at $69.32 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $68.65 per barrel on July 20, decreasing by 3 cents compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing Azeri LT since 1997 and exporting it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Supsa Western Export Pipeline, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port stood at $65.7 per barrel on July 20, having decreased by 7 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea dropped by 13 cents compared to the previous price and stood at $69.62 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 21)

