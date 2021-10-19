Saipem to adopt Honeywell Forge software to create digital twin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Italian Saipem will adopt Honeywell Forge software to create a digital twin for its urea technology to support clients with virtual simulations to improve their production targets, Trend reports with reference to Saipem.

Honeywell and Saipem have signed an agreement for product development and commercialization of a “Digital Twin” as part of Saipem's SnamprogettiTM Urea technology. The solution will be developed on Honeywell Forge, Honeywell’s enterprise performance management solution, to enable customers to improve the production of urea through virtual simulation of key processes.

The Honeywell Forge solution, deployed in more than 60 process units worldwide, will enable Saipem to provide real-time response on plant operational management, to collect data for monitoring and predictive maintenance, to contribute to the optimization of its clients’ operations and to deliver more value to stakeholders.

The solution will allow Saipem to remain in close contact with its clients, even after plant delivery, to modernize its offering as a licensor and to collect feedback regarding plant performance.

