PETRONAS, Shell to co-op in carbon capture, storage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Malaysian PETRONAS and Shell company will cooperate in carbon capture and storage, Trend reports with reference to PETRONAS.

The two companies have inked signed a Joint Study and Collaboration Agreement (JSCA) to explore opportunities and project collaborations in carbon capture and storage (CCS) to help provide carbon dioxide (CO2) storage solutions in Malaysia and the region.

PETRONAS and Shell will perform an integrated CCS Area Development Plan study to support the decarbonisation ambitions of both parties within selected locations offshore Sarawak. The scope of the agreement includes exploring the provision of decarbonisation service to Shell’s local and cross-border facilities, as well as to other potential regional customers.

The outcome of the study will produce options in potential areas for further collaboration.

Last November, PETRONAS signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Malaysia Inc. to explore opportunities in CCS technologies to support the decarbonization of Malaysia’s upstream industry as well as to provide CO2 storage solutions for the region.

In December, an MoU was signed with POSCO International Corporation and POSCO Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd to assess for opportunities to unlock CCS potential and identify suitable technology within the scope of carbon capture, transportation of CO2 and storage for potential application.

