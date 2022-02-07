ITOCHU announces integration of two subsidiaries

7 February 2022
ITOCHU announces integration of two subsidiaries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Japan’s ITOCHU Corporation has announced integration of its subsidiaries ITOCHU MACHINE-TECHNOS Corporation and ITOCHU SysTech Corporation, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Reportedly, the integration will take effect on April 1, 2022. The name of the surviving company will be ITOCHU MACHINE-TECHNOS Corporation. Operations that have been conducted by ITOCHU SysTech will be taken over by the new ITOCHUMACHINE-TECHNOS.

“By unifying the two companies' resources through the integration, efforts will be made to expand business areas and increase the number of industries covered, provide an array of services to meet the needs of each individual customer, sell and maintain machines, thereby seeking to provide solutions to issues that are faced by a broad range of customers and industries. Based on its market-oriented operations, the revitalized ITOCHU MACHINE-TECHNOS will engage in cross-industry and cross-functional efforts to fulfill the diversifying needs of customers and enhance its features with an eye toward the implementation of strategic mergers, acquisitions and other measures, and by doing so, strive to achieve further growth as one of the core ITOCHU group operating companies,” said the company.

