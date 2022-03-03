Turkmenistan can invest, succeed in renewable energy development – EU ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Turkmenistan can invest and succeed in development of the renewable energy sector, Diego Ruiz Alonso, European Union Ambassador to Turkmenistan told Trend.

"I’m confident that Turkmenistan being a holder of the lucrative traditional energy resources can invest and succeed in development of the renewable energy sphere," he said.

Alonso noted that during the 20th meeting of the "Turkmenistan – European Union" Joint Committee in October 2021, both parties discussed the possibilities of enhancing cooperation in the field of trade, energy, transport, communications and high technologies.

"In this context, I believe that there is a room for cooperation on energy transition, reducing GHG [greenhouse gas] emissions and building more sustainable economy. The EU has the world’s best green technologies and knowledge and is already implementing successfully in its territory this transformation," the EU ambassador said.

He said the price of the traditional energy resources is becoming very high and this confirms that the EU is on the right track with its new energy policy.

"While the countries of the EU do not have their own hydrocarbon resources, our new energy policy aim to reduce or eliminate carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. Thus, we are currently in the process of moving towards safer energy and switching to 100 percent renewable energy," he said. "Moreover, the EU has decades of experience of promotion of the green energy and becoming carbon neutral."

The Ambassador added that presently, the EU is discussing with Turkmen partners ways of future cooperation in the energy sector in the context of the climate change and the challenges it poses for the entire planet.