SOCAR making considerable efforts in digital transition

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 4. The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is making considerable efforts in the digital transition, Acting President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf said during a special session on 'Path to Zero Emissions: Developing the Green Energy Potential of the Liberated Territories' on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week in Shusha on June 4, Trend reports.

"As part of its strategy, SOCAR plans to transform into an energy company until 2035. Although the company's embarking on a new era, its oil and gas production will further continue. Meanwhile, SOCAR's representative offices in Turkey and Georgia are also conducting full-scale digital transformation work. Such kinds of activities are being carried out in Azerbaijan as well," Najaf said.

He outlined that SOCAR is aimed to achieve all the goals in transitioning to a digital world and ensuring energy security.