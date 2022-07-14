Azerbaijan has great potential in renewable energy - former Latvian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Azerbaijan has great potential in the field of renewable energy, the former President of Latvia Valdis Zatlers told Trend.

According to Zatlers, Azerbaijan is ready to further develop its potential in the above field.

"The country can really benefit from this. It has great potential in the use of wind and solar energy," the ex-president said.

He also said that Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region has great potential for the development of solar energy.

"Today there are many innovative ideas in the world to create a "green" zone in Karabakh. Azerbaijan has enough resources for this," added Zatlers.