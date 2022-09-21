IGB’s launch will allow Romania to import Azerbaijani gas – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The launch of the gas interconnector between Greece and Bulgaria will allow Romania to import gas from Azerbaijan through the Vertical Corridor, said Romania’s Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu, Trend reports citing Romanian media.

He was addressing the Romanian International Gas Conference, organized by the Romanian Oil and Gas Employers' Federation (FPPG).

"We are invited to the inauguration of IGB, which operationalizes the Vertical Corridor and allows to get access to Azerbaijani gas", the minister said.

He added that agreements between countries in the region are also needed to allow the transit of this gas.

"We have been working for a very long time to bring gas from somewhere other than Russia. In order to bring gas or LNG from elsewhere, such as Azerbaijan, we need a transit agreement. We are working on this ", stated Popescu.

