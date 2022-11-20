IEA reveals two scenarios for Azerbaijan’s natural gas output

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20​. In STEPS scenario of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Azerbaijan is set to produce 35 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2030, Trend reports with reference to IEA.

In 2050, the output is forecast at 24 billion cubic meters in the same scenario.

APS scenario suggests 35 billion cubic meters and 29 billion cubic meters in 2030 and 2050, respectively.

IEA estimates Azerbaijan’s gas production at 33 billion cubic meters in 2021.

Natural gas output in Azerbaijan stood at 34.403 billion cubic meters, including 25.681 billion cubic meters of marketable gas from January through September 2022, according to the Statistical Committee’s report. The country’s natural gas output rose by 8.5 percent year-on-year.

Azerbaijan has increased marketable gas production from January through September 2022 by 9.8 percent, as compared to the same period in 2021.

---

